Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

