Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

