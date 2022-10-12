Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
