Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

