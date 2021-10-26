For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
