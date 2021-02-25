 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

