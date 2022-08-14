This evening in Wytheville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
