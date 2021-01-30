This evening in Wytheville: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
