Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.