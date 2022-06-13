For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
What is 'committed warming'? A climate scientist explains why global warming can continue long after emissions end
Thanks to humans, the concentration of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now 50% higher than before the industrial era.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wytheville. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It shoul…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …