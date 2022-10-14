 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular