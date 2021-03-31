Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Occasional rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Wytheville, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.