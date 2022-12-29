Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.