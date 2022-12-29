This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
