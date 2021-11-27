Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
