Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
