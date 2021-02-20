It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
