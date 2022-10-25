Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
