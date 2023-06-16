Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We …