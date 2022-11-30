Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.