Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

