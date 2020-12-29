Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Wytheville, VA
