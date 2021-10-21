 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

