Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

