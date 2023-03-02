Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.