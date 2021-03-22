Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.