Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degr…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
This evening in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s …