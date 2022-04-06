Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.