 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular