Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
