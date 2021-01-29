It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.91. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
