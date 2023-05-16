Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
