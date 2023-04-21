Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…