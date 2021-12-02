Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
