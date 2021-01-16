 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics