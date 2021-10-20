Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.