Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

