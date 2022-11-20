 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

