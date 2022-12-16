 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 