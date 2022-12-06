This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
