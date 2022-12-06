 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

