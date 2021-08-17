Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.