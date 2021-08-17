Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
