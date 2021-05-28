May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.