Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There i…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this …
For the drive home in Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph…
The Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degre…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is cal…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…