The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
