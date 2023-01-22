Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.