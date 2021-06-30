Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
