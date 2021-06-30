Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.