Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.