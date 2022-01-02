Wytheville's evening forecast: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today…
This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rai…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
For the drive home in Wytheville: Showers developing after midnight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Storms may contain strong gusty wi…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees t…