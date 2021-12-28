Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly clo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It sh…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variabl…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see …
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like …