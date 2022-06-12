Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
What is 'committed warming'? A climate scientist explains why global warming can continue long after emissions end
Thanks to humans, the concentration of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now 50% higher than before the industrial era.
