Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.