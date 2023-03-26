Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.