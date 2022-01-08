Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.