This evening in Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
