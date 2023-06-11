The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today…