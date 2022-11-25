 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

